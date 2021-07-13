Farmers must face the heat every year, but this year has seen extreme conditions that have forced them to adapt or stop producing food.
“There's about a three-month period before monsoon season where it's very dry, and that's when the heat comes. It's usually about 100, around there, but this year has been exponentially hot … and it’s definitely affected the growing of a lot of plants,” said ranch hand and gardener Daniel Wichgers of Echoing Hope Ranch.
Arizona Water’s weekly drought map reported on July 6 that Cochise County continues to be in an exceptional, extreme and severe long-term drought, depending on location.
The recent monsoon rains are welcomed by farmers like Mark Horton of Horton’s Farm in Hereford, who said the farm depends on the rains every year to reduce the amount of water they use from the farm’s well. The experiences of farmers this June and for the last few years have been difficult. There is a lot riding on this monsoon season.
Crops struggling in the heat
At Echoing Hope Ranch, rows of outdoor crops grow between the San Pedro River and two ponds, with three wells around the property. Water runs from the ponds through tubing to drip lines that water the crops. Next to the field are two white greenhouses.
“It’s like an oasis out in the desert,” Wichgers said of the ranch.
Even an oasis was not enough to withstand this year’s heat, though.
Wichgers said that Echoing Hope lost a lot of early spring crops like celery, collard greens and carrots to wilt this year. Going straight from cold temperatures to extreme heat hurt those crops that need midseason temperatures to grow, he said. They wilt in intense heat.
“This year has been challenging," said Luis Westover, the Group Support Employment lead at Echoing Hope. "From what we hear from other people, we're one of the few here in Cochise County that's been able to have some harvesting done.”
Horton has been able to harvest recently, but his farm has been seeing the effects of intense heat.
“If we're not getting rain ... by the afternoon, you can start to see (the squash) wilting, especially in the couple weeks ago when it was really really hot," Horton said. "Yeah, we were getting 108 and 109 and higher and it was, it was a lot,” Horton said.
Lettuce and blackberries have been hit hard, Horton said, leading to no sellable blackberry harvest this year. Lettuce is not very heat tolerant, and last summer he wasn’t able to harvest any until fall.
Horton’s tomatoes also faced problems, mainly that their pollen is unusable over 95 degrees, so the flowers were falling off and bearing no fruit. However, Horton said if they are kept cool enough and given enough water, they can survive.
Horton’s farm relies on drip lines fed from a well.
“I limit (well water use) as much as I can,” Horton said. “So, things will kind of wilt and starve from water because I can't water it all as much as what it needs, at least not consciously without saying I'm gonna drain my well out.”
Problems with pests
“The other thing we're facing not only is the weather, (but) the animals,” Westover said of Echoing Hope. “We have birds, deer. We're always having to find ways to, you know, kind of deter them or try to fence off where they can't get into our crops.”
Horton’s farm has also seen more animals, especially rabbits and mice.
“With the drought comes issues with mice," Horton said. "They're looking for water, so we're constantly trying to fix these drip hoses. I mean, I will plug a leak, next morning you come out there's three more. But the mice come and they chew on it, because they know there's water there.”
The animals are not the biggest pest-related issue for farms this year, though.
“The heat brings different kinds of bugs and insects, so we had to change a lot of things,” Wichgers said.
“I’ve heard that all over the country; everybody online is saying how the aphids are really bad this year,” Horton said.
Horton also mentioned problems with cucumber beetles, who carry a bacteria in their mouths that causes bacterial wilt in plants they eat. The disease slowly takes over a plant until it stops producing food, Horton said. It has been affecting their eggplants and greens the most.
Eggs, honey and dairy
Wild plants have been suffering in the drought as well. Beekeeper Raymond Simmons said that this year he has not seen as much mesquite or cactus flower bloom in particular. Some plants are blooming, but it has been tough to get a full honey flow from them.
Without wildflowers, Simmons’ 400-600 hives of bees cannot eat. They are also unable to find plentiful water sources due to the drought, he said. This year has not been easy on them, but Simmons said he has seen them survive much worse.
“You need a good consistency of the rains and ... weather patterns that especially native plants are used to here to continue a good foundation for the rest of the food chain,” Simmons said. “Everything is kind of linked that way.”
John Renwick, the owner of Rocky Creek Ranch in Hereford, said his chickens have been relatively healthy but noticeably uncomfortable, often fanning their wings out. He sometimes sprays them down with water to keep them cool.
“Egg production is down maybe 15-20% since June,” Renwick said.
Production usually takes a hit in June because of the heat, but Renwick said it has been especially noticeable this year. Chickens produce eggs based on the number of daylight hours, he said, so the summer would be a high-production time if not for the heat.
Over at Golden Rule Dairy, co-owner Joyce Strite said production was remaining steady and the jersey cows were doing all right. Strite said she had noticed how dry the ground was, but their well is still functional, so the cows have enough to drink. They also have shade to shield themselves from the sun, and a deal with a nearby alfalfa farm ensures they have enough feed.
Adaptations and solutions
At Echoing Hope, Wichgers said they added sprinklers to the crops because the normal irrigation could not keep the soil wet enough for the crops to grow. In the greenhouses, they have misters running alongside the irrigation to keep the plants cool.
“Of course we need light to get (into the greenhouses) so the plants can grow, but we also don't want too much," Westover said. "It's a real tricky balance that we have to play with.”
Some crops are lost, but Wichgers said they do not go to waste.
“We actually use (wilted crops) for compost. … We reseed and start from square one. That's really all you can do is ... start over and hopefully it goes better the next next round,” he said.
Horton has been adding more compost to the soil than usual — about four inches, he said — because it helps retain water. However, the compost itself requires sprinklers to keep it from turning to dust and blowing away when tilled.
In the future, Horton said he is hoping to get cover and shade cloth to manage the direct sunlight and control the temperature of plants more than he was able to this year.
To keep animals out, both Echoing Hope and Horton’s farm use fencing. It works well, though Westover said that fencing has been expensive recently.
Besides fencing, Horton said he is considering getting a little fountain and some greenery near the fields to lure mice away from the drip lines.
To deal with bugs, Echoing Hope has been using an organic solution, Wichgers said, which includes bio-based soap and neem oil. Horton uses a bacteria called Bacillus thuringiensis (BT), another organically-approved pesticide. He said that otherwise, he and farm hands squash bugs they see and try to remain vigilant.
As for the bees, Simmons said when there are no natural nectar flows, beekeepers have to move their hives to areas that have more flowers, and if there aren’t any, to areas with a lot of farming. If that does not work, he feeds them honey.
“Things like alfalfa are great nectar flows … irrigation is a lifesaver,” Simmons said.
Since there is not enough natural water around this year, Simmons also hauls water out to them. It can be tricky logistically, but he said it works well.
The cornerstone of many solutions is access to water. Wichgers and Westover noted how lucky they are to have ponds and wells aided by the San Pedro, as well as a close relationship with the fire department.
“If it keeps going this way, I expect the San Pedro to dry up,” Westover said. “If our wells go dry, there’s nothing really we can do.”
Westover said that drilling their well deeper is too costly for the ranch. Whatever comes next, he said they will have to “adapt and overcome,” until they can no longer do so.