If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TUCSON —Social Venture Partners Tucson has announced that applications are open for the 7thAnnual Fast Pitch program.
SVP Tucson will be accepting 10 local nonprofits into their free training program that runs January through May 2022. During the main event March 31, these organizations will pitch to a live audience of donors, take their shot at more than $100,000 in grants, and every participant in the program will receive unrestricted funding support.
Fast Pitch is a keystone program of Social Venture Partners Tucson, an affiliate of the world’s largest engaged network of philanthropists and social change makers.
In 2021, Fast Pitch provided the opportunity for 10 local nonprofits to tell their stories and receive part of more than $219,500, a four-fold increase from previous years.
“We recognize the impact Fast Pitch made in 2021, and we are committed to creating lasting change in our community,” said Ciara Garcia, chief executive officer at SVP Tucson. “We are putting money directly into the hands of nonprofits, increasing donor connections and building nonprofit resilience with our robust two-phase training program.”
Fast Pitch 2022 applicants must meet one or more of the areas of focus:
Utilize a 2-Gen approach
Serve historically marginalized, under-served or under-resourced communities or populations
Actively work to promote social justice, including racial and gender justice
Support people who are experiencing health (mental or physical), financial, or educational adversity as a result of COVID-19
“Boys to Men came out of this experience radically changed and with substantially increased fundraising capacity to support this work in the future,” said Michael Brasher, Class of 2021 participant and chief executive officer of Boys to Men Tucson, which empowers communities of men to mentor teenage boys.
The main event will take place March 31 at the Health Science Innovation Building at the University of Arizona and will include a virtual broadcast.
SVP Tucson is accepting applications for Fast Pitch 2022 now through Sept. 17. Visitwww.svptucson.orgfor information.