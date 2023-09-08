Luminaria Border wall

A light pole towers over everything along the border in Arizona's Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument. Credit: John Washington

A federal audit of Southwest border wall construction – largely bypassing environmental protection laws – under former President Donald Trump found threats to endangered wildlife and “irreparable” damage to natural and cultural resources, including destroying a burial site and igniting explosives on sacred Indigenous sites in Arizona.

The two-year “Southwest Border” investigation released Thursday by the U.S. Government Accountability Office, or GAO, revealed that federal contractors used explosives to clear sovereign Indigenous lands to make way for expanding a patrol road.  

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?