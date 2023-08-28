ARIZ BORDER WALL 2

A section of Arizona's border wall made from stacked shipping containers in the Coronado National Forest near Hereford on Dec. 7. Gov. Doug Ducey agreed on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to tear down the makeshift border wall built out of old shipping containers, ending a divisive border security effort that sparked protests and legal challenges.

 IVAN PIERRE AGUIRRE NYT

The federal government is finally ready to drop its lawsuit against the state over the storage containers it contends were erected illegally last year on Forest Service land by Gov. Doug Ducey.

But it's going to cost Arizona taxpayers another $2.1 million to put this all behind them.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?