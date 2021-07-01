SIERRA VISTA — First Baptist Christian Academy is expanding instruction to include ninth grade, amending its previous K-8 curriculum and accreditation.
“If we are dreaming, we might as well dream big,” said board member Arlene Pricer. “We have to start somewhere, and our goal at this point is to add 10th grade the following year. And then 11th grade and 12th grade.”
Pricer said discussions around expanding instruction at First Baptist Christian Academy to include a high school has been ongoing since 2002.
“When some of the students who have been here from K-eighth (grade) get to Buena (High School), it’s a little overwhelming just in numbers of students,” said Pricer. “The kids get the spiritual training that they need, the biblical backgrounds they need.”
“They get a little more one-on-one attention,” said First Baptist Christian Academy technology coordinator Dawn Hall. “That’s why I know that some of our ninth graders are coming back, ‘cause they like the fact that they are going to get more attention. They were still considering it last year, but then with the pandemic, things got halted.”
The academy, which is accredited through the Association of Christian Schools International, will offer instruction in ninth grade starting for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Pricer and Hall said Cochise County Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay assisted with getting the grade accredited.
“We really appreciate her support of the school,” said Pricer.
The academy also will welcome a new principal, Amanda Eckroth, who takes over for Jim Carter, who retired.
“Adding a high school has been talked about since 2002,” said Pricer. “We really have some very positive attitudes of people on the board this year, and the statement was made early fall (2020).
“I think the motion was made that we talk seriously about adding a ninth grade, and moving forward with that. At that point, Mr. Carter put out on (the) ACSI website. He was also retiring, so we were also looking for a new principal. And we needed a principal who was going to be certified and qualified to handle kindergarten through eighth (grade), and then the ninth through the 12th (grade) when added.”
Pricer said the high school will take some time to complete with additional construction for a multi-purpose room
“We are working on how we can add on, so that we have a multi-purpose room where the kids can have the gym, and then hopefully rooms off to the side and a full-working kitchen,” she said. “It will be four years to add all the way through 12th grade. We’re going to have to bite the bullet now and then because of space available and the requirements for sports activities. I’m going to say five years at the most.”