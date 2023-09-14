Sahuarita Walmart opened for business Tuesday morning, five days after it was shuttered following a suspected arson fire.
Online pickup and delivery services will remain closed until Monday, while employees work "to ensure a seamless online shopping experience for customers," Walmart spokesman Josh Havens wrote in a news release.
Shoppers streamed through the store in what appeared to be a typical day. The aisle where the fire was started showed no signs it had been under a couple of inches of water just days earlier.
Anecdotally, other grocery stores in the area saw a sharp uptick in shoppers.
Sahuarita Police and Green Valley Fire District crews were dispatched to Walmart after calls around 7:15 p.m. Thursday. GVFD Chief Chuck Wunder said thanks to the store's sprinkler system and the efforts of firefighters the fire was under control by 7:36 p.m.
In seeking a high bond for suspect Jeffrey Lee Mayfield, 29, police estimated a loss of $12 million to $14 million in merchandise and the impact on employees, who they predicted at the time would be out of work for a while.
Fire officials later said a single sprinkler activated.
Walmart declined to answer questions about specifics on the fire, including damage to the building, estimated loss in sales over the five days, and their dollar estimate of products lost.
Mayfield, an Amado resident, was arrested on suspicion of arson and endangerment after being spotted on video surveillance extending his arm into the paper products aisle twice and flames erupting moments later, court documents indicate.
According to court documents, Mayfield told the detectives he had walked to Walmart from Amado after having an argument with his grandmother.
"Because he was upset, he used a small black lighter to ignite what he believed was toilet paper within the Walmart," the report stated.
Mayfield remains in the Pima County jail on a $50,000 bond.
A similar incident occurred at a Target store in Mesa in June. Police said a man set several fires in the store causing millions of dollars in damage.
"Target reported the amount of damage caused by the fire was upwards of $5,000,000 as toxic smoke had contacted all the merchandise inside the store in addition to fire suppression sprinklers flooding the area," police wrote in a news release.
The man, who was arrested, apparently used the fires as a distraction so he could steal merchandise, police said. The store was closed about a month but had much more extensive damage than the Sahuarita Walmart.
