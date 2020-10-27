BENSON — Through a dedication ceremony earlier in October, the Community Food Pantry of Benson named a newly designated Community Resource Center after one of its volunteers.
The Food Pantry board of directors honored 10-year-old Corbin Zibart for his role in organizing and collecting donated food items for the pantry’s Wednesday distributions. Zibart sets one Saturday a month aside and goes door-to-door through his Kartchner Vistas neighborhood to collect the donations, which range between 300 and 400 pounds monthly, sometimes more.
“Corbin has been doing this for the food pantry for around six months and never misses a month,” Board President Najayyah Many Horses said on Oct. 9 during a volunteer and community appreciation luncheon at the pantry’s new location, 2300 Calvary Lane, on the Calvary Baptist Church campus in Benson. “He goes out single-handedly and does this out of concern for families that could use food assistance in these very difficult times. In today’s world, we need more young people with this kind of compassion for others.”
Corbin was at the dedication ceremony with his father, Jason Zibart, who sits on the food pantry board. Neither knew about the dedication in Corbin’s honor until the plaque was unveiled.
When asked what inspired him to start his food collection campaign, Corbin said he heard his father — who is a member of the Benson Community Resource Council — talking about how some people struggle to get enough food for their families.
“My dad talked about children in our community that might not have enough food, so I wanted to help,” he said. “I tried to get some of my friends at school to help me, but they really weren’t that interested. So, I decided to go around in my neighborhood and let people know what I was doing. Nearly everyone has non-perishable food out for me to pick up when I stop by,” he said.
People who are not at home when Zibart is collecting donations leave food items out for him.
“Corbin has become a familiar face in our neighborhood,” Jason Zibart said of his son. “The idea that some of the kids in his school might not have enough to eat really bothered him. This is something he felt he could do to help change that.”
Today, a prominently displayed plaque mounted on the front of the Community Food Pantry building bears the following inscription: “The Corbin Zibart Community Resource Center of Benson, AZ,” with the dedication date of Oct. 9, 2020.
Dedicating the resource center in Zibart’s name is a well-deserved honor, Many Horses said.
“Through his collection efforts, he has donated more in poundage than any adult has donated to the food pantry,” she added. “Corbin once told me he has political aspirations. I just hope I’m around to see him in a political position, continuing to make a difference through his community and leadership roles.”
The food pantry board is in the process of positioning the facility as a full resource center, Many Horses said.
“Our goal is to provide more than food assistance. We want to find ways to help those in the community that may be seeking assistance and point them in the right direction so they can get the help they need.”
The food pantry’s regular food distribution is every Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. With the arrival of COVID in March, the facility started offering a Thursday produce distribution from 9 to 11 a.m.