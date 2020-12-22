BENSON — Elaine Jordan recently finished baking 1,200 cookies, which will be donated to the Community Food Pantry of Benson for its distribution the Wednesday before Christmas.
“I’ve been a Food Pantry volunteer for 18 months now, and I enjoy volunteering here because we reach so many people,” said Jordan while preparing a pan of peanut butter cookies in the fellowship hall of Calvary Baptist Church in Benson.
“I’m making different types of cookies for the gift bags that we’re distributing tomorrow (Wednesday),” Jordan said. “We’re expecting a little over 300 vehicles to come through here, and I’m making four cookies for each bag.”
In addition to peanut butter, Jordan’s cookies include butter spritz, snickerdoodles, pineapple pecan and oatmeal trail mix. All are made with items provided by the food pantry and are prepared with tried and true recipes that she has enjoyed for years.
The food pantry distribution will include bags filled with items needed for a complete holiday dinner, including small gift bags of hot chocolate packets, candy canes and other assorted candies, Jordan’s homemade cookies and more.
Food Pantry President Najayyah Many Horses served as a quality control taste tester for Jordan’s project.
“I’m sacrificing myself for this all-volunteer job,” joked Many Horses. “I was trained by the Claus institute of cookie testing.”
While Jordan was putting the finishing touches on her cookie production, other volunteers were in the Food Pantry area compiling lists of food items for the big Christmas distribution. Potatoes, stuffing, fresh produce, green bean casserole items, desserts and breads were placed in bags the volunteers worked on.
As with the Thanksgiving distribution, some lucky families will receive a ham or turkey, while others will receive chicken or other meat products, Many Horses said.
Raffle for a handmade, Christmas-themed quilt that was presented to the Food Pantry by an anonymous donor was won by Benson Veterinarian Ellen Grygotis, owner of the Benson Animal Hospital. The quilt raffle raised a little over $400 for the pantry.
“All the money we raise for these kinds of donations go a long way in helping us feed the community’s hungry,” Many Horses said. “We survive on donations and our amazing volunteers.”
While dry and canned goods are packaged by volunteers on Tuesday mornings for Wednesday’s distributions, the pantry also offers a Produce Thursday. However, because of Christmas, Many Horses wanted the community to know that this Thursday’s produce event will not be happening.
Later Tuesday morning, Sgt. Gustavo Hernandez of the Army National Guard in Tucson arrived at the food pantry with about 3,000 pounds of produce.
“We have a variety of vegetables, depending on what’s in season,” Hernandez said. “Today’s delivery includes tomatoes, cucumbers, zucchini, eggplant and jalapenos,” he said.
The Army National Guard started delivering produce to help communities throughout the state after COVID became a problem, he said.
“I deliver to Santa Cruz, Pima and Cochise counties,” said Hernandez, who described the work as “rewarding.”
“I’m glad to be able to do this as a community service to help others.”