WILLCOX — Nell Worden and her fellow volunteers at prepared for months before their first Thanksgiving meal distribution
“This is a feat,” said Worden. “We’ve never done anything like this before.”
The pantry holds an annual funds and food drive for a Christmas meal, but this year there was more need than ever.
“I just went out begging,” said Worden, who spread awareness throughout the community about the challenges those less fortunate were facing during the pandemic.
“As usual, our community has rallied around and supported our needs,” said Worden. The distribution was held on Nov. 24, two days before Thanksgiving.
The distribution was scheduled to start at 4 p.m., but cars were lining up beside the curb of the pantry far in advance, only breaking when their line passed a cross street. At 3:40 p.m. the line extended from the pantry (located on 200 W. Downen St.) to the “Welcome to Willcox” sign on the business route, which is a distance of about two fifths of a mile.
Food pantry volunteers, 15 of whom were working at the distribution, have been packing boxes for the last month. The goods cost about $25 for the pantry, and included turkey, a box of sides, a watermelon, honeydew and two packs of vegetables. The boxes were meant to feed two people, so multiple boxes were given to some cars. Worden says they gave away about 300 boxes last Tuesday, and plan to the same for their Christmas event.
“It all went really smoothly,” said Worden after the event. She was appreciative of everyone who contributed and found recipients felt the same way. An exceptional amount of donations in money, labor and food were necessary for a successful distribution. The pantry will need more support for its Christmas meals on Dec 23.
“We had 15 volunteers and they were super,” said Worden. “We’re going to need that many again … It’s the biggest Thanksgiving and Christmas we’ve ever done.”
If you want to donate via check, address it to 200 W. Downen St., or you can visit that address Monday through Thursday 8 a.m-noon to drop off money or food. If you are interested in volunteering, Worden encourages anyone to stop and talk to her.
The pantry also will be hosting monthly “Produce Without Waste” events on the first Saturday of each month at which they will offer 70 pounds of produce for $12. The event will be 8 a.m.-noon on Dec 5.