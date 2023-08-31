Traduce final 1

The USA Intelligence Center of Excellence at Fort Huachuca was awarded the overall trophy at the closing ceremonies of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition on post Wednesday. 

FORT HUACHUCA — Ten five-soldier squads from posts all around the country converged on Fort Huachuca to vie for the title of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition, but in the end, home field advantage won out as the Intelligence Center of Excellence took the top prize.

More than 30 events that tested the teams’ physical and mental dexterity — often at the same time — culminated in a closing ceremony event that saw the Fort Huachuca unit be awarded the Best Squad trophy and advance as a team to the U.S. Army’s Best Squad competition in late September.

unnamed.jpg

From left, Staff Sgt. Austin Simms is awarded Best NCO by Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Brig. Gen. Rick Appelhans, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca Commanding General.
unnamed-2.jpg

Command Sgt. Maj. Jesse Townsend, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca, awards USAICoE's Pfc. Brady Dowell the Best Soldier Award on Wednesday.

