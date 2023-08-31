From left, Staff Sgt. Austin Simms is awarded Best NCO by Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Hendrex, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Brig. Gen. Rick Appelhans, USAICoE and Fort Huachuca Commanding General.
FORT HUACHUCA — Ten five-soldier squads from posts all around the country converged on Fort Huachuca to vie for the title of the TRADOC Best Squad Competition, but in the end, home field advantage won out as the Intelligence Center of Excellence took the top prize.
More than 30 events that tested the teams’ physical and mental dexterity — often at the same time — culminated in a closing ceremony event that saw the Fort Huachuca unit be awarded the Best Squad trophy and advance as a team to the U.S. Army’s Best Squad competition in late September.
Squad members Staff Sgt. Austin Simms and Pfc. Brady Dowell were named best NCO and Best Soldier for the competition, respectively.
“It feels good,” Simms said. “We all come from different backgrounds, different (Military Occupational Specialties) but really we worked together and did everything we could. I’m very proud of each and every one of them and I couldn’t ask for a better team. I’m nothing without my team so I really give it to them.”
The events included civilian-facing challenges, such as a scavenger hunt in Tombstone and a race through the famed Bisbee 1000 Stair Climb with only a brochure map for course directions and encryption challenges between staircases. It also included combat-mode events on post, such as traversing the Grenade Assault Course, a chemical warfare event in which the soldiers donned hazmat suits, and a “mystery event” that had squads negotiating various obstacles while carrying a cantaloupe wrapped in camouflage and duct tape that was referred to as a “sensitive object.”
Simms said the Fort Huachuca squad picked up points on a number of competitors in that event.
“Essentially, we navigated through swimming, the obstacle course, running 2 to 3 miles with various equipment, and we were told to not drop the mystery item,” Simms said. “At the end of the day, we opened up our bags and whoever’s was damaged, they had points taken off. But our cantaloupe was fine.”
Simms said the team also excelled at the Army Combat Fitness Test, the Drill and Ceremony competition and the Expert Soldier Badge lanes.
“Obviously there are some things we need to work on with the ESB lanes but we have identified those deficiencies and we are going to work towards bringing everything we got to the Army competition,” Simms said.
Teammate Sgt. Bradley Joseph said the USAICoE team is already turning its sights for the Best Army Squad competition at Fort Eustis, Va.
“Our plan is to continue to train to improve our deficiencies and to strengthen our strengths as well as our weaknesses,” Joseph said. “We put a lot of work into it and we prepared as much as we can to make sure we excelled in the parts we were strong in to ensure that we competed the best that we could.”
Other teams that competed included Aviation CoE from Fort Novosel, Alabama; Combined Arms Center from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; Combined Arms Support Command from Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia; Cyber CoE from Fort Gordon, Georgia; Center for Initial Military Training (CIMT) from Fort Eustis, Newport News, Virgian; Fires CoE from Fort Sill, Oklahoma; Manuever CoE from Fort Moore, Columbus, Georgia; Medical CoE from Fort Sam Houston, Texas; and Manuever Support CoE from Fort Leonardm Wood, Missouri.
“I can’t say enough how proud I am of ICoE, and I know they will have a great chance at winning the Army’s Best Squad competition,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel T. Hendrex, TRADOC CSM. “As we celebrate TRADOC’s 50th anniversary, this competition has shown us how skilled, professional, well-trained, and educated our NCO Corps is and how far we have come in the last five decades."
Amy Stork, Chief of Public Affairs, U.S. Army Intelligence Center of Excellence, and Sgt. Maj. Jason Stadel contributed to this report.
