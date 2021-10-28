COCHISE COUNTY — After 25 years of devoted service toward maintaining the history and livelihood of the Carr House in Carr Canyon, the Friends of the Huachuca Mountains will be honoring founders Rosemary Snapp and her late husband, Ralph, during the members meeting Nov. 6.
“They were so instrumental in keeping the organization going,” said Judy Phillips, a previous FOHM president. “They saw the potential of the Carr House. As I joined and became more involved in the organization, I got to know them on a professional and personal level ... They were very supportive of me and Rosemary always has such great energy. She has all the primary resources about Carr Canyon.”
The FOHM nonprofit organization specializes in educational programming for youth through adults. The programs range from nature walks to history lectures about the early settlers in the canyon. The Carr House Visitor Information Center is open to the public 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from May 22-Nov. 28.
“We have a series of educational programs every other Sunday from May until the end of October utilizing some of our experts that we have in this valley,’’ said Phillips. “Educating people about the grasses in our grasslands to the birds and mammals to butterflies to bears.”
“That’s been a big draw,” said current FOHM president Eric Andresen. “People can learn and understand more about this wonderful area we live in.”
The Snapps moved to Carr Canyon in 1994 and settled in a house adjacent to the Carr House that was the 1910 homestead of Civil War veteran Charles Robert Biederman.
“We found a grave up there in the woods behind our house — Biederman was buried up there,” said Rosemary Snapp. “Ralph and I just got to be interested — ‘what was going on here?,’ you know, with all these artifacts. I call them treasures. We kept finding treasures.”
According to the FOHM webpage, Biederman emigrated from Germany in 1860 and enlisted in the 97th Pennsylvania Volunteers on the Feb. 25th, 1865, under Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman.
In 1903, Biederman came to Carr Canyon and received a 95-acre homestead patent in 1910. Snapp said Biederman was a horticulturist and entomologist. He pioneered a grafting technique for binding English Walnut trees to native Arizona walnut trees and three moths and one butterfly species are attributed to his name.
After inquiring about the stone Carr House across from their home, the Snapps learned from the U.S. Forest Service that the house was slated to be demolished.
“They said it was going to be torn down, but if we could get a group of people together to volunteer to help save it, that we could do that,” said Snapp. “That’s how we formed the Friends of the Huachuca Mountains.”
Snapp said her husband led the initiative in securing the FOHM’s 501©(3) nonprofit status from the Internal Revenue Service and served the board as treasurer, secretary and president. He passed away in November 2020 at 95.
Philips said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the Carr House are required to wear a mask indoors, and only 17 people are allowed inside at a time.
“We also — upon request — provide docents for schools, preschool kids that want to come out and see the outdoors for an afternoon,” said Andersen. “We have retired teachers and environmental folks that can take groups out and just go on walks and explain things that most people just walk on by and don’t understand.”
Andersen and Phillips said that they will be dedicating a bench to the Snapps in honor of their conservation work for the Carr House.
“Ralph passed away last winter, and so we wanted to honor them in some way — small way — for all that they’ve done, all of the work over the years,” said Andersen.