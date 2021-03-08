BENSON — It’s time to get revved up for the spring “Classic Cars off Main” car show.
Organized by nonprofit Benson Clean and Beautiful, the fall show drew more than 100 cars and trucks to Lions Park.
Saturday’s 8 a.m.-2 p.m. show marks the organization’s fifth car show, and the event grows more every year, said Clean and Beautiful President Cindy Allen.
“We had an amazing crowd at our show in September,” Allen said. “An estimated 500 people came through Lions Park and we’re hoping to see at least that many on Saturday.”
“There will be a DJ, raffle drawings and food vendors during the event,” Allen said. “Money raised through entry fees, raffle drawings and merchandise sales are used to fund outdoor murals on local businesses, maintenance of existing murals and community projects that contribute to the character and civic pride of Benson.”
Entries are divided into the two categories of Classic and Rat Rod. The vehicles are judged with awards presented in each category, as well as People’s Choice and Best in Show awards.
While early registration for the event is closed, there is a day of show registration for $25.