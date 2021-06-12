Might not be a good idea to follow our advice on how to handle the heat.
At least, that’s the opinion of “A Subscriber,” who dropped us a note last week and pointed out a faux pas that somehow managed to escape our crack proofreading team.
A Subscriber writes: “This morning’s column states, ‘It goes without saying that you should leave your pets — or your kids — in the car on a hot summer day.’ REALLY?? Unless I’m not reading that line correctly, ya think maybe a key word was left out? Like ‘never’?
We agree, and it’s an important point. NEVER leave your kids or your pets in the car in our current weather, with temperatures topping 100-degrees.
Tomorrow we commemorate Flag Day, which was established in 1916 by President Woodrow Wilson.
The history of this day goes back to the Second Continental Congress in 1775. Delegates meeting in Philadelphia established the Army and the creation of the first “American” flag, the Continental Colors.
“For some, this flag, which was comprised of 13 red and white alternating stripes and a Union Jack in the corner, was too similar to that of the British,” states History.com. “George Washington soon realized that flying a flag that was even remotely close to the British flag was not a great confidence-builder for the revolutionary effort, so he turned his efforts toward creating a new symbol of freedom for the soon-to-be fledgling nation.”
Historians debate whether Betsy Ross designed the flag. Ms. Ross assisted the Revolutionary War effort by repairing uniforms and sewing tents. There is no historical evidence, however, that she contributed to the making of “Old Glory.” In 1870, her grandson William Canby held a press conference to recount the story that the American public learned of her possible role.
In the 1950s, when it seemed certain that Alaska would be admitted to the Union, designers began retooling the American flag to add a 49th star to the existing 48. Meanwhile, a 17-year-old Ohio student named Bob Heft borrowed his mother’s sewing machine, disassembled his family’s 48-star flag and stitched on 50 stars in a proportional pattern. He handed in his creation to his history teacher for a class project, explaining that he expected Hawaii would soon achieve statehood as well.
We also looked up the “Flag Code.”
According to military.com, the rules for handling and displaying the U.S. flag are defined by a law known as the U.S. Flag Code.
The code stipulates that the Stars and Stripes should not be used as apparel, bedding or drapery. It also states that when flags are taken down from their poles, care must be taken to keep them from touching the ground. In fact, the American flag should always be kept aloft, meaning that rugs and carpets featuring the Stars and Stripes are barred by the Flag Code.
In today’s world, where so much divides us, let’s all get behind our American flag. We hope the day reminds you of what’s great about living free in a prosperous country and the sacrifices so many have made to make it possible.