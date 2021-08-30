Los Lobos, the internationally popular Mexican-American group, will be performing Oct. 2 at the Warren Ballfield in Bisbee. The concert is a fundraising event that will benefit the Bisbee Coalition for the Homeless, Bisbee High School, Friends of the Warren Ballpark and St. Patrick’s Window Restoration Project.
Last Sunday, this column got it completely wrong.
We tied Los Lobos to the annual Blues Festival in Bisbee, which has been canceled due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases
In fact, the appearance of Los Lobos has nothing to do with the festival; it’s on a different date, and it’s a fundraiser for local organizations actively making a difference in the community.
Sincere apologies for this unnecessary and embarrassing error.
• • •
We’ve seen more and more electric bikes, electric scooters, even “one-wheeled” skateboards traveling on public roads.
Nothing too serious. We’re not seeing them on state highways or the interstate, but it’s not unusual to see an emboldened electric bike rider taking up a traffic lane on a local street. We wonder what it is about riding a “vehicle” powered by an electric motor that makes the rider suddenly think they are the equivalent of a motorcycle. They probably wouldn’t ride their push-pedal bike in the middle of traffic, but they don’t hesitate to occupy the middle of the avenue when their vehicle is electric or gas powered.
We’re encouraging motorists to resist the urge to honk, fist-wave, or worse when they encounter these riders on local streets.
• • •
Ever wonder what the world will be like when vehicles are no longer gas-powered? Roaring engines will be a thing of the past.
That might be some of the reason that a friend who is a car-club enthusiast relates that fewer young people are interested in classic, antique and specialty vehicles. We don’t know if it’s an issue in Cochise County, but it certainly is nationwide.
Hagerty Media, an organization that prides itself on “ … illuminating the joy of driving, the wonder of mechanical components, and the bond drivers share with their machines … ” reported recently that car clubs are a “graying hobby.”
“One of the biggest challenges for the club is the age of members,” Dick Maury, president of the Jaguar Clubs of North America, told Hagerty. “The average member is over 50, probably 60 years old. In 20 years, we won’t have a lot of members.”
We can imagine that some of the reason for this change is the consequence of new vehicles. Electric cars don’t have carburetors, pistons, fuel pumps or other components necessary to power a gasoline engine. Tinkering with an electric vehicle might get you electrocuted. Tinkering with a 450-horsepower fuel-injected motor will earn you respect.
If what we’re hearing about the gradual replacement of gas-powered engines with electric vehicles is accurate, it won’t be long until hearing the belch of a big motor will be a memory, not a common occurrence.
If you’re a car club member locally, tell us what’s happening with your organization.
Got something to say? Send us an email at goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com