The biggest loser after Tuesday’s election was not members of a political party, not candidates or campaigns — it was polling companies.
Before Election Day, numerous media outlets and prominent opinion polling companies were “betting the ranch” on easy wins for Joe Biden and Democrats running for the U.S. Senate.
After Election Day it’s a completely different outcome. Among the most inaccurate state polls were an ABC-Washington Post poll that gave Biden a 17-point lead in Wisconsin, a state that was a tossup on Election Day and wasn’t decided until late Wednesday.
What’s wrong with polling in America? Why do these media companies and professional pollsters fail so badly?
Accuracy is the equivalent of credibility for these prognosticators. Failure to be accurate creates doubt and makes the poll meaningless.
Conducting a national opinion poll costs thousands of dollars and sometimes into the millions. As the past two presidential elections have shown, it’s not money well spent.
• • •
We were wrong in Sunday’s column on the Sierra Vista Chamber of Commerce event that is replacing the traditional parade.
This column indicated participation in “Light Up Sierra Vista” would be free of cost.
In fact, there is a charge for being listed in the competition.
Light Up Sierra Vista invites businesses and residents to decorate their houses or buildings from Dec. 5-25.
Those participating will be listed on a map published each Wednesday in this newspaper. People are encouraged to drive around to see the lights and decorations and pick their favorite.
You can find information about the contest, and register to participate, on the Chamber’s website at: sierravistaareachamber.com.
• • •
We’ve got murals going up all over the place!
This week the Benson City Council discussed adding murals to the west side of Apache Park to honor the 100-year history of Apache Nitrogen, a leading manufacturer of ammonium nitrate-based products located in Benson.
Last month, a crew gathered in Willcox for a “Paint Jam” in the alley between Maley and Stewart streets in that city’s downtown. The group decorated the sides of buildings bordering the alley as the first phase of a project that the local Chamber of Commerce hopes will add another reason to visit the community and enjoy its many attractions.
• • •
Cochise County Elections Director Lisa Marra started getting phone calls on Wednesday from dozens of people wanting to know the precise time their ballot was counted.
Wha?
She tweeted: “They know the date we received it. Wanted to know date and time counted. Because the president said if they didn’t get that info to go vote again tomorrow.”
Only one major problem with that line of thinking.
Ballots are secret. Once the ballot is removed from the enclosing envelope, there’s no way of know who it belongs to and when it was counted.
Craziness on Election Day — and a few days after — is nothing new for county election officials.
