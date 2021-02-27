It’s Stu Carter season.
Some people think it’s spring. Others think it’s the start of the growing season. Some may be quibbling that the season doesn’t start until the equinox on March 20.
Anyone who rides a bicycle knows all it takes is a little warm weather and sunshine, and it’s Stu Carter season.
Carter, a 68-year-old Sierra Vista resident, is an active bicycle advocate. He promotes bike riding at all levels, from beginner to professional and has a lifetime of cycling experiences around the globe.
At the moment, he’s working to keep Sierra Vista’s certification as a “Bicycle Friendly Community.”
This is a bigger deal than the name implies.
The Bicycle Friendly Community program has literally put the city on a national map.
It was created by the League of American Bicyclists in 1995 to improve conditions for bicycling all across the nation. Since its beginning, the league has analyzed more than 1,500 applications and currently, there are 485 recognized Bicycle Friendly Communities.
To earn recertification, Carter is calling on everyone to participate in a survey that the league is collecting, which measures the worthiness of Sierra Vista in continuing as a “Bike Friendly Community.”
You can participate at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/App_BFC_Sp21.
***
Carter is the former head of Cochise Bicycle Advocates, which is now headed by Kathy Buonocore. The group promotes bicycling in the community and is often in contact with officials to improve riding conditions and create awareness for bike safety.
If you are new to the sport, join Carter and other bike enthusiasts every Tuesday, Thursday or Saturday starting at 9 a.m. from the parking lot at Pueblo Del Sol Country Club on St. Andrews Drive in Sierra Vista.
The group usually rides about 20 miles, comfortably, with a stop for coffee at some point during the route.
***
Sierra Vista is also boasting a “new” bike store.
Sun and Spoke has expanded its operations and now occupies two storefronts in the city. The familiar location has been in operation since 1976, and is at 156 E. Fry Blvd. on the West End.
Just recently, Sun and Spoke opened a second location, near the intersection of Highway 92 and Fry Boulevard.
There is also M&M Cycling in Sierra Vista at 1301 E. Fry Blvd.
Established in 1996, Mike Baltunis and Martin Coll built M&M Cycling to be the premier local bike shop catering to the family as well as the professional cyclist. After 20 years, they have established many friendships in the community through their extensive knowledge, professional and dependable service, and friendly and family oriented atmosphere.
***
We don’t want to exclude the importance of motorcycles in this space. Across America, May is recognized as “Motorcycle Awareness Month,” largely because in cold weather climates this is the time of year when cycles return to the streets.
By May in Cochise County, we’ve been seeing motorcycles for half the year!
Motorists need to make sure they are aware that cycles have returned to the road and drive defensively!
Got something to say? Send your comments to goodmorningcolumn@gmail.com