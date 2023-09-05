PHOENIX -- Top Republican lawmakers are trying to torpedo a deal that would result in a court order that would forever obligate the state to pay for gender-affirming surgery for its employees and dependents.

And, if nothing else, they don't want the state on the hook for $500,000 in legal fees claimed by the attorneys that sued.

