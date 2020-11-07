PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans are still hoping to pull out a “win’’ for President Trump, whether or not it ends up mattering on a national level — and even if it takes going to court.
Attorneys for the Trump reelection committee and the state and national Republican parties filed suit Saturday contending that procedures used in Maricopa County resulted in the choices of some voters not being tallied. They want a judge to bar the election results from being certified until certain disputed ballots are reviewed.
The lawsuit comes as the latest tallies Saturday added 32,478 new votes for the incumbent over the last Friday figures, compared to 23,835 for Democrat Joe Biden. That puts Trump about 21,000 votes of taking the lead.
The daily spread gives the president about 57.7% of the votes between him and Biden. That is close to a rate that GOP officials contend, if it continues, is enough to make up the difference by the time all the votes are tallied.
But it’s going to be close.
There are about 120,000 votes yet to be tallied.
If Trump continues at that 57.7% rate, he would get about 69,240 of those votes. That would bring his total to slightly less than 1.676 million.
Conversely, Biden getting 42.3% of what’s left would add 50,760 to his total and put him over1.678 million — a more than 2,000 edge.
That doesn’t count the fact that Libertarian Jo Jorgesen has been pulling in about 1.5% of all votes cast.
State GOP spokesman Zach Henry said Saturday that, as far as the party is concerned, nothing has changed from Thursday or Friday when party Chair Kelli Ward argued there is a path to victory for the president. In fact, he said, the Saturday morning numbers only “reinforce it.’’
Henry also declined to comment on any plans by the party to mount a legal challenge to the Arizona results, an option suggested on Friday by former acting U.S. Attorney General Matt Whitaker, who said he has been detailed to Arizona on behalf of the campaign.
The Democrats, for their part, were more than eager to declare victory.
“Arizona has delivered its 11 Electoral College votes to now President-elect Joe Biden,’’ said party Chair Felecia Rotellini in a prepared statement Saturday.
“We are a part of the broadest coalition ever assembled by a Democratic presidential nominee in Arizona,’’ she said. “We built the kind of team we needed to succeed.’’
Rotellini also boasted about Arizona having two Democrat U.S. senators from Arizona, something that hasn’t occurred in more than half a century — when Harry Truman was president — as Mark Kelly wiped out the bid by Martha McSally to keep the Senate seat she got last year from Gov. Doug Ducey that belonged to the late John McCain.
The Democratic successes at the top of the ticket were not reflected further down.
None of the Democrat contenders were able to unseat Republicans in the U.S. House. That includes Rep. David Schweikert, who got slapped with a $50,000 fine for multiple ethics violations.
Democratic hopes of taking the state House — or even picking up a single seat to get a 30-30 tie — also quickly faded.
Democrat Judy Schwiebert did manage to pick up a House seat in LD 20, ousting incumbent Republican Anthony Kern of Glendale. But that gain was offset by the loss of Democrat Gerae Peten, who gave up her seat to Republican newcomer Joel John in LD 4, the district that runs from the western suburbs of Phoenix to Yuma.
Across the courtyard, Democrat Christine Marsh was outpolling incumbent Republican Kate Brophy McGee in the district covering north-central Phoenix and Paradise Valley. But the latest numbers gave the challenger an edge of fewer than 600 votes which, depending on where the uncounted ballots are coming from, may or may not be enough.
Even if Marsh wins, it still leaves Republicans with a 16-14 edge in the Senate.
In Cochise County, more than 2,000 more early ballots were added to the count Friday by elections officials who said they would have the final tally and results by later this week.
Cochise County Elections Supervisor Lisa Marra added another 2,201 early ballots Friday and said more counting would resume Monday morning. Marra said a little more than 3,400 ballots are “pending tabulation.”
Friday afternoon she sent out an email that also included the following information: 3,007 provisional ballots pending verification; 277 early ballots pending; and 3,487 pending tabulation.
Marra said the 3,487 left to count would be done Monday and provisional ballots after that. She said final results should be ready by Thursday morning.
One of the races that continues changing as more ballots are added is the contest for judge of Cochise County Superior Court Division V. Tuesday evening, attorney Anne Carl was leading opponent Jason Lindstrom by 65 votes. It began turning in Lindstrom’s favor on Thursday and again on Friday. Now Lindstrom leads by 354 votes. The third opponent, Sandy Russell, trails behind Lindstrom by 4,339 votes.
Many other smaller district races that currently have narrow margins between candidates could see changes once all the votes are counted.
Votes for write-in candidates will not be tallied until later, Marra announced Tuesday.
Herald/Review reporter Lyda Longa contributed to this report.