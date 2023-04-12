PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers sent two measures dealing with guns and students to Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday, likely courting one veto, if not two.

The House voted along party lines to allow a parent who has a state-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon to bring it on to a school campus where he or she has children enrolled. SB 1331 already had been approved by the Senate.

