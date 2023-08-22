Nguyen

Rep. Quang Nguyen

 Capitol Media Services file

PHOENIX — Two Republican lawmakers want Attorney General Kris Mayes to financially punish the city of Phoenix for the city council decision to donate unclaimed weapons to Ukraine.

The outcome of this spat could affect what other cities around the state are allowed to do with the firearms that come into their hands.

