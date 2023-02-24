PHOENIX — Courting a possible veto, Republican state senators have approved three proposals to cut individual income taxes as soon as this coming budget year — and deny the new governor the revenues she is counting on to create new programs and expand existing ones.

Two of them would be permanent and one-way measures, meaning that once the tax rate goes down, the only way the revenues could be restored is with a difficult-to-get supermajority vote of legislators or the public.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?