PHOENIX — Arizona is pausing putting people to death.

Attorney General Kris Mayes on Friday withdrew the state's legal request for the Arizona Supreme Court to issue a warrant allowing the execution of Aaron Gunches, convicted in the 2002 death of Ted Price, his girlfriend's ex-husband. Mayes told the justices she won't be seeking any new execution warrants until she gets the findings from a new Death Penalty Independent Review Commissioner being named by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

