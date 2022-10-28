PHOENIX — Citing newly released test scores, Gov. Doug Ducey is setting aside $100 million in federal funds to conduct a second year of "summer camp'' to help youngsters catch up on what they missed in due to COVID.

Tuesday's announcement, just months into the school year, comes on the heels of the release of data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress which found there was "no significant change'' in the reading skills of Arizona students.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?