PHOENIX — Attorneys for Katie Hobbs, Adrian Fontes and Maricopa County are urging the justices of the Arizona Supreme Court to send Kari Lake packing in her latest — and possibly last — bid to overturn the results of the 2022 gubernatorial race.

They said she and her lawyer should be slapped with having to pay not only their legal fees but other financial sanctions for filing what they say is a wholly frivolous claim that already has been rejected by two lower courts.

