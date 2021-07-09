PHOENIX — Arizona schools will be required beginning next year to teach students about the Holocaust at least twice between the seventh and 12th grades.
But they won't be given a controversial list of statements and actions that some say is evidence of antisemitism.
On Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey signed the education legislation crafted by Rep. Alma Hernandez, D-Tucson. She told Capitol Media Services that a state mandate is appropriate and necessary.
"It's troubling that two-thirds of millennials don't know the Holocaust happened,'' she said. "We must teach the atrocities of the past to make sure that it never happens again.''
The move, however, came over the objection of Sen. Paul Boyer, R-Glendale, who complained the bill does not include what he said is a necessary definition of antisemitism. Boyer questioned the usefulness of teaching about the attempted extermination of Jews by the Nazis.
"Obviously, there is little value to Holocaust education if we don't teach students to identify antisemitism when they see it today,'' he said in a prepared statement. And he lashed out at Hernandez for refusing to include the definition he wanted in her bill — and for Democrats in refusing to go along.
The fight is over a definition that was adopted in 2016 by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. It includes as anti-Semitic things like applying a double standard by requiring Israel to behave in a way not expected or demanded of other democratic nations, drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis and claiming that the existence of the state of Israel is a racist endeavor.
Boyer contends the Holocaust education bill, absent that definition, is both insufficient and actually could provide an avenue for teaching discrimination.
He also said there are anti-Semites in the state legislature. And while not calling out anyone individually, Boyer accused Rep. Athena Salman, D-Tempe, whose father came to this country from Palestine, of "anti-Semitic blood libel'' after a 2019 House floor speech in which she said her father, as a child, was kidnapped by Israeli military on his way to school and "they're doing it to children today.''
Salman said Friday her comments came during a debate about whether Arizona should have a law denying government contracts to those who support the "boycott, divest, sanction'' movement designed to pressure Israel to change its policies about occupied territories and the people that live there.
"I felt that, in the context, it was both important and relevant that I share what happened to my father,'' she told Capitol Media Services. She said the definition of anti-Semitism Boyer was pushing was being turned "into a bludgeon to silence voices raising legitimate human rights concerns.''
"I support the IHRA,'' Hernandez said. But she said Holocaust survivors and some in the Jewish community asked that the issue of teaching about the Holocaust be kept separate from the definition of anti-Semitism, "which is what we did.''
So Boyer proposed an end run, getting Rep. Aaron Lieberman, D-Paradise Valley, to let the definition be stripped onto one of his bills that was in the Senate. Lieberman declined to allow a final House vote on the measure after he heard concerns about the definition.
"I think it's important to listen to and respect the voices of our Jewish community,'' he told Capitol Media Services.
That left Boyer unhappy, saying that most Democrats want to combat anti-Semitism.
"However, if they are unable to stand up to the ACLU and anti-Semites in our Legislature, they will certainly be unable to do so in our classrooms,'' Boyer said. He said that leaves Holocaust education with " no safeguards from abuse at a time of crisis for Jewish students.''
"HB2241 is therefore a cause for soul searching rather than celebration,'' he said.
Civia Tamarkin, president of the Arizona chapter of the National Council of Jewish Women, said it is Boyer who is wrong on the issue. She said the definition he wanted to put into state law is "problematic.''
"It conflates criticism of Israel with anti-Semitism,'' she said. "It tramples on the First Amendment freedom of speech.''
A dozen other groups, including the Arizona Jewish Holocaust Society, also opposed linking the definition with teaching the Holocaust. Tamarkin took Boyer to task for claiming to speak for the Jewish community and specifically for lashing out at Salman.
"She is a friend, supporter and honorary member of NCJW of Arizona,'' Tamarkin said.
Gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin said Ducey has no position on whether the definition pushed by Boyer should become part of state law. But he said the governor is open to anything "that will help Arizona schoolchildren to better understand the horrors of the Holocaust and the evils of anti-Semitism.''