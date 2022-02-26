PHOENIX — The state House voted 31-28 Thursday to require teachers to disclose to parents some of what their students tell them in confidence or risk being disciplined.
HB 2161, approved on a party-line vote, would spell out in state law that teachers and other school employees “may not interfere with or usurp the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing, education, health care and mental health of their children.’’
What that includes is access to everything from attendance and counseling records to teacher and counselor evaluations and any email accounts.
It also spells out that teachers cannot withhold or conceal information from parents about a student’s physical, emotional or mental health. And it would even be illegal to encourage or facilitate a student to keep that information from a parent.
According to Rep. Steve Kaiser, R-Phoenix, that is part of ensuring that parents know everything that is going on with their children.
Lawmakers did agree to exempt situations when a student shows up at school with bruises and there are questions about whether he or she has been abused.
But Rep. Kelli Butler, D-Paradise Valley, said that absolute requirement for disclosure of everything else is not a good idea.
“We don’t understand what every family situation is like in the state,’’ she said. And Butler said there may be things that students don’t feel they can share with their parents but want to discuss with a teacher.
“This would prevent that teacher from being able to provide help for that students,’’ she said. “And I think that’s really dangerous.’’
Kaiser had attempted to insert penalties against teachers who withhold information, all the way up to the possibility of a finding of “unprofessional conduct,’’ a civil penalty of $1,000, and the possibility of suspension or dismissal. But he told Capitol Media Services Thursday he had to remove it to get the necessary votes.
What is left is that the measure allows for teachers to be subject to discipline, though Kaiser said exactly what form that would take is not spelled out.
Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley, D-Tucson, called the measure “vague, broad, duplicative and unnecessary.’’
“We should be fostering collaboration and not division in our schools,’’ she said.
But Rep. John Fillmore, R-Apache Junction, said the objections are based on a flawed premise about the role of schools and teachers.
“This bill just underscores that the parents have the ultimate responsibility for teaching a lot of what their children should be thinking about on a lot of moral, ideological or spiritual items,’’ he said. More to the point, Fillmore said, teachers “have forgotten they’re there to teach.’’
“Teachers feel now that they’re psychologists, psychiatrists,’’ he continued. “The children are not the property of the state, the children are not the property of the teachers.’’
Kaiser had to do more than remove the penalties.
To get the necessary support, he also took out language that would have required teachers to share with parents a student’s “purported gender identity or requested transition’’ if the child identifies in a way that is “incongruous with the student’s biological sex.’’ Foes said that would harm the ability of students with questions about sexual orientation who felt like they could not speak with their parents to get some answers or guidance from teachers.
A final roll-call vote is necessary to send the measure to the Senate.