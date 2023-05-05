PHOENIX — Legislation designed to shield public officials from threats has no enforcement mechanism to ensure that they actually live where they claim.
SB 1061, now awaiting action by Gov. Katie Hobbs, is designed to allow elected officials to have the same protections now afforded judges, prosecutors and domestic violence victims to shield their addresses on public records. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said increasing personal threats against lawmakers and others makes such an option necessary.
Once someone becomes an elected official and opts in, any public records of what they claim as their primary residence would disappear. And those are the records that challengers — or anyone else — can use to determine if legislators actually meet the state constitutional requirements that they reside in the district they represent.
During debate on the measure, Shope said provisions would be added to empower the Secretary of State's Office, where candidates file nominating papers, to verify addresses. That, however, never came to pass.
"There needs to be a process available for people to look into this,'' he told Capitol Media Services on Thursday. Shope said he is looking at putting some language into the budget to give Secretary of State Adrian Fontes some authority and money to investigate complaints.
Still, Shope acknowledged, following up on a complaint still would require someone to file one in the first place. But that possibility would be undermined by cutting off all possible sources someone could use to contest a purported home address, from voter registration to tax documents.
Fontes said he is waiting to see whether Hobbs signs the measure. Only if that happens, he said, will he start to explore options, including what authority he may have.
The legislation comes amid a very public dispute about whether Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers actually lives in the Flagstaff trailer park she claimed on the nomination papers she filed when she sought reelection. And an effort by an Arizona Capitol Times reporter to verify that by checking out two other properties she owns — both outside the district — resulted in Rogers getting a judge to order Camryn Sanchez to stay away from any of her residences.
Sanchez is challenging the order. A hearing is set for Wednesday.
Shope stressed that the legislation is not an absolute barrier to vetting would-be office seekers.
He pointed out it is worded so that it protects the addresses of officials only after they are elected.
What that means, Shope said, is that the nomination papers filed by anyone seeking office for the first time — as well as any other records — would remain unsealed. It is only after someone already is an elected official and seeks reelection to that office or vies for some other office that the legislation would bar anyone from determining whether they have moved since the first foray into politics.
He also said nothing in the law would allow elected officials to shield the addresses of other properties that they own aside from what they claim as their primary residence. So, in the case of someone like Rogers, a home address would be confidential. But the addresses of other properties she owns in Tempe — where she admitted to a judge she has lived for 20 years — and a house she bought in Chandler would remain on public documents.
There was no immediate comment from Hobbs about the legislation on her desk.
Central to the debate is the public's right to know — and question — someone's residency.
During debate on the measure, Shope spoke about how he has been unnerved by protesters. That included an incident on opening day of this legislative session in January, when within minutes of arriving at a newly elected lawmaker's home, he was surprised to see that he was tagged in a Tweet identifying him and the new lawmaker as being at that person's house, with the address included.
"We sign up for this stuff,'' Shope said of being subject to public scruinty. "But our families in many cases came later, or kids came later and things like that.''
It isn't just state lawmakers who would get protection. The legislation also includes statewide elected officials.
Protesters gathered often at the Phoenix home of Hobbs after the 2020 election she helped oversee as secretary of state. Troopers with the Department of Public Safety were assigned to ensure she and her family were safe.
The measure also was amended to extend to local elected officials. Republican members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors faced protests outside their homes and threats of violence after they certified the results of the the 2020 election that saw former President Donald Trump lose in Arizona.
The measure does more than shield a public official’s home address. Also hidden would be their home telephone number, personal photograph, directions to their home or photographs of their personal vehicle.
That bothered Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, one of just a handful of lawmakers who voted against the measure.
"It holds public officials like us to a different standard and makes our elections less transparent and more opaque,'' he complained.
All that goes to the question of how to determine if elected officials live where they say.
Right now that is directly linked to the address claimed on nomination forms.
But the Secretary of State's Office says it doesn't check out the veracity of those claims. Instead, it is left to others, usually political foes.
That's what happened in 2018 when Brent Backus sought to preclude Don Shooter, a Republican representatives who had earlier been ousted from the House, was seeking the Senate GOP nomination, filed suit. Backus charged that Shooter lived instead at a central Phoenix home that was claimed for tax purposes as owner occupied and that both he and his wife registered to vote at that residence, though he later changed it back to a Yuma address.
A trial judge, however, left his name on the ballot, a decision upheld by the Arizona Supreme Court.
That, in turn, goes to another part of what has been a problem with trying to get people disqualified based on residency issues.
Justice Robert Brutinel, writing for the high court, pointed out that state election laws define a resident as someone who has "actual physical presence'' in the affected community "combined with an intent to remain.'' What the law does not say, the justice pointed out, is how long someone actually has to be physically present.
He said Shooter was physically present in Yuma when he filed his nomination papers. And Brutinel said there is enough evidence to suggests that Shooter intends to remain in Yuma.
The issue of intent also arose this past election as Republican Justine Wadsack survived a legal challenge after a judge said he believed her claim that she rented a room in the legislative district where she was running to protect her husband and disabled stepdaughter from attacks by political opponents and "antifa.''
Shope's legislation, even if it had been in effect in 2022, would not have protected Wadsack's claimed address on Oakbrook Street in Tucson because she was not yet an elected official. But if signed by the governor, SB 1061 will shield where she says she lives in future election contests.