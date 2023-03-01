PHOENIX — Every single member of the Arizona Senate voted Tuesday for a measure that will shield their addresses and other personal information from the public as elected officials are increasingly subjected to threats and protests at their homes.

Several Republican senators described being targeted either by protesters or vandalism. That included Sen. J.D. Mesnard of Chandler, who said that he was woken up last year by a call from his neighbor, who said his home had been vandalized and the neighbor said "we think it was meant for you.''

