PHOENIX — State lawmakers voted Wednesday to make it a lot harder to find out where they live, saying threats they face make the move necessary.

Without dissent, members of the Senate Government Committee approved a measure that would allow — but not require — all state and federal lawmakers and all statewide elected officials to ask a court to prohibit the public from accessing their home address, home phone number, personal photograph or photos of their home or vehicle.

