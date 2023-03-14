PHOENIX — Two years after banning the use of public funds for so-called "critical race theory,'' a Queen Creek Republican lawmaker is now going after programs that promote diversity, equality and inclusion.

SB 1694 would make the use of public funds for such programs illegal. That covers not just state and local governments but also universities and community colleges.

