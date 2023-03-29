PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to make sure people don't get too nosy with their new drones.

On a party-line vote Wednesday, members of the House Commerce Committee approved legislation that would make it a felony to intentionally photograph, record or otherwise observe someone else in a private place where that person has a "reasonable expectation of privacy."

