PHOENIX — State lawmakers voted Tuesday to require students to recite the Pledge of Allegiance each day, courting a likely lawsuit.

Existing law spells out that schools have to set aside time each day "for students who wish to recite the pledge.'' But HB 2523, given approval by the House on a 31-29 party-line voice vote, adds language that says each student "shall recite the Pledge of Allegiance to the United States flag during this time.''

