Congress

Congressman Juan Ciscomani, R-Ariz., greets Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after nominating him in the House chamber in Washington last month. Ciscomani has had several high-profile appointments and appearances since taking office last month.

 Alex Brandon AP

On Tuesday night, Rep. Juan Cicsomani from Arizona’s 6th District gave the opposition response in Spanish to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the opposition response in English.

“Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s story is nothing short of inspirational. As a young boy, he and his family immigrated to the United States with the profound intuition that in America, anything is possible,” said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in a press release before Tuesday’s speech.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?