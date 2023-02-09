On Tuesday night, Rep. Juan Cicsomani from Arizona’s 6th District gave the opposition response in Spanish to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave the opposition response in English.
“Congressman Juan Ciscomani’s story is nothing short of inspirational. As a young boy, he and his family immigrated to the United States with the profound intuition that in America, anything is possible,” said Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy in a press release before Tuesday’s speech.
“While Democrats' woke politics would have you believe the worst in our nation, Juan and his family are a shining reminder of what we look like at our best. They are the American dream, and Congress is all the better because of the unique perspectives and lived experiences that Juan brings to this institution.”
Ciscomani spoke about the speech and his time in office so far with the Herald/Review in a telephone interview Thursday morning.
“It was a huge honor when the speaker called and asked if I wanted to do this and if I could. I jumped on it immediately,” he said.
This is not the first time Ciscomani has been shown favor by McCarthy.
During McCarthy’s lengthy selection process for Speaker of the House he chose Ciscomani to nominate him before the 10th round of voting. McCarthy also freshman Rep. Ciscomani special dispensation to sit on two committees, the House Appropriations Committee and the House Veterans Affairs Committee.
Ciscomani’s political star has been rising rapidly since he was sworn into Congress. The Herald/Review asked Ciscomani what he thought about his first month in office.
“The way I’m looking at it is that it plays together well for my district,” said Ciscomani. “That is what I’m focusing on. Being on Appropriations puts my district and the state in a position to have a voice at the table. This is an opportunity to have a say in the discretionary spending of our country and I’m glad to be there.”
Both Republican rebuttals to the State of the Union address were critical of the Biden administration. But there was a striking difference in tone.
In her rebuttal, Huckabee Sanders said Biden was “unfit to serve as commander in chief,” and “his weakness puts our nation and the world at risk.” Her tone was confrontational and reminiscent of Trump-era Republican politics.
Ciscomani, on the other hand, focused his speech on the promise of the American dream and what Republicans planned to deliver for Americans this year.
“It is an honor to address you from the United States Capitol as the first immigrant from Mexico to be elected into Congress from Arizona,” Ciscomani said. “The first time I took an oath to the Constitution was the day I became a United States citizen. The second time I took the oath to the Constitution was the day I became a United States congressman. I am grateful for the opportunities our country has given my family, and millions of families, in pursuit of the American dream.”
Ciscomani told the Herald/Review he believed his message struck a nerve of unity among Americans.
“I think that corralling around a message like the American dream can actually produce results, which is what we’re here to do — not to play politics or point fingers,” said Ciscomani. “People want us to do something. I’m not here to be someone, I’m here to do something. Hopefully this message was an example of what we can do.”
Ciscomani campaigned on classic conservative values such as border security, fiscal responsibility and pro-life politics. But his tone since getting elected has been moderate in comparison to some of his outspoken Republican colleagues.
The 2022 midterm elections showed that candidates backed by Trump did not win races in the numbers party hardliners hoped they would.
Ciscomani represents the Republican party’s recent push for diversity. Last weekend, on the "Fox and Friends" TV program, Ciscomani said the Republican Party was on a “mission of addition, not subtraction or division.”
“We’ve been able to really inject a good dose of diversity into the elected body of the party,” Ciscomani told the Herald/Review. “The reality is that the party has been growing in diversity for a while now.”
While Ciscomani’s tone was moderate and inspirational, his speech was critical of Biden.
“Now more than ever, we need to fight for the values that made it possible for so many to live the American dream,” he said in his speech. “Unfortunately, President Biden and his administration continue to push policies that hurt our families.”
He pointed to the cost of living, inflated food and gas prices and the fentanyl crisis as failures of the Biden administration.
He said Congress needs to focus on protecting Social Security and Medicare, fight inflation, increase border security and restore energy independence to reduce gas prices.
Biden’s address also focused on the fentanyl crisis.
“Let’s launch a major surge to stop fentanyl production, sale and trafficking, with more drug detection machines to inspect cargo and stop pills and powder at the border,” he said.
The Herald/Review asked Ciscomani if he believed the fentanyl crisis was an area he believed both parties could work together for results.
“I hope so, I really do hope so,” said Ciscomani. “This is one of the areas I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues on — both Republicans and Democrats and with the president. This is something that is plaguing my community, it’s the No. 1 cause of death for young people in Pima County. But it’s not the only community, it’s happening across the country. We really need to face this issue head on.”