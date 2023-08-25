vets

Rep. Juan Ciscomani's new Veterans Advisory Council gathers in Tucson Thursday.

 Office of Rep. Juan Ciscomani

TUCSON — U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona's 6th Congressional District, a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, launched his new Veterans Advisory Council Thursday.

The group, chaired by Maj. Gen. Don Shepperd (Ret.), is comprised of veterans from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army and U.S. Navy, along with other stakeholders from the military community.

