On Wednesday, the Herald/Review sat down with the new congressman for Arizona’s 6th District, Juan Ciscomani, to discuss how he’d handle pertinent issues in Cochise County. The conversation came on the second day of the voting to elect a speaker of the House.
During his campaign, Ciscomani made border security his top priority along with strengthening the economy. On the campaign trail, Ciscomani promised not to vote for any budget unless it funded the wall.
“One of the top issues that I heard about all the time when I was in Cochise County, which was often several times a week, was border security. You’re literally living on the border,” said Ciscomani on Wednesday via Zoom. “I’ll never forget the night-op that I did with Sheriff (Mark) Dannels and the kind of activity that we saw. The numbers don’t lie when you talk to Border Patrol.”
Ciscomani said that one of his first plans of action once sworn in was to invest in the border. He plans to do this by pulling funding from the 7,000 IRS agents President Biden wants to fund and putting that funding toward border security.
“That is over $80 billion of funding that we need to get to the right place,” said Ciscomani.
The $80 billion investment in the IRS came as part of the Inflation Reduction Act last year.
When asked how he planned to secure more funding for border security when Democrats still hold the executive branch and the senate, Ciscomani said he and other Republicans would use the House of Representatives' power of the purse and oversight powers to ensure more border security measures are taken at the federal level.
Ciscomani was supportive of other Republicans who have suggested that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas be impeached.
“It starts with Secretary Mayorkas, and bringing him in to question and to hold him accountable for the failure that he’s had on the border,” said Ciscomani. “I am willing to go as far as we need to protect our border and there is no question that Secretary Mayorkas has failed at his job and needs to go.”
During his campaign, Ciscomani clearly stated he was opposed to any sort of federal takeover of the election system.
“I think that voting and the system of this needs to stay in the local government," he said.
Despite believing that voting should remain an issue for the states to control, Ciscomani said he was in support of a new threshold for recounts in Arizona and stricter voter identification requirements.
“We knew what the law was and what was going to happen at the end of the day, so we were never concerned that those votes were not going to be counted,” said Ciscomani when asked if he was concerned over losing the election when Cochise County supervisors refused to certify the election.
Ciscomani also made it clear he would be a strong supporter of our military and veterans. Ciscomani promised to fight for Fort Huachuca in Congress, saying, “Our country's security depends on it, and our community's economic drivers depend on it as well.”
Ciscomani also promised to fight for veteran’s resources and better access to VA services but did not provide any specifics on how he planned to do so.
When it came to water, Ciscomani said this was an area in which a great deal of bipartisan success had been found within Arizona. He recognizes the different water needs of rural and urban areas of the district but did not have any specific plans for protecting groundwater at the federal level.
Instead, he reiterated his promise to hold California accountable for its water use as a representative of a lower basin state and proposed he would push for federal support of a desalination plant in the Gulf of Mexico.
“We have to get creative on where we can bring in more groundwater, and we have this de-sal (desalination) idea that Ducey proposed in last year’s State of the State address,” said Ciscomani. “This is an area where the federal government can step in, and I want to do all that I can to help Arizona with that.”
Any sort of desalination plant in the Gulf of Mexico would require federal involvement because of the international agreements required. On Dec. 1, Ciscomani and five other Republican representatives from Arizona signed a letter to Secretary of the Interior Debra Halaand, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton asking them to support Arizona in getting representatives of the Mexican government to the negotiating table.
In a post-midnight 15th ballot Saturday, the House elected Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaker of the House. Throughout the process Ciscomani continued to support McCarthy, saying that it was important to move forward so the members of Congress could begin serving their constituents.
On Thursday, Ciscomani nominated McCarthy for speaker of the House before the 10th vote. In his speech, Ciscomani focused on McCarthy’s ability to get things done for the American people and defend the American dream for all.
“I’ve gotten to know Kevin McCarthy well,” said Ciscomani in his speech. “He secured a Republican majority in this House and laid out a plan to deliver for the American people. If there’s one thing that I know about Kevin McCarthy, he cares about the American people. He cares about our country and is here not to be somebody, but to do something.”