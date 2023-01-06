On Wednesday, the Herald/Review sat down with the new congressman for Arizona’s 6th District, Juan Ciscomani, to discuss how he’d handle pertinent issues in Cochise County. The conversation came on the second day of the voting to elect a speaker of the House.

During his campaign, Ciscomani made border security his top priority along with strengthening the economy. On the campaign trail, Ciscomani promised not to vote for any budget unless it funded the wall.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?