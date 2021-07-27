The Sierra Vista City Council adopted the final budget for fiscal year 2021-22 at a special meeting on Monday, July 26.
The final budget of $115,711,558 remains unchanged from the tentative budget that was approved on June 24. The budget, which is for the fiscal year that started July 1, is about 32% higher than the previous annual budget due to numerous one-time expenses and grant applications, not operational changes that would incur ongoing costs. In order to accept and use grant funding, the city needs to include the potential grant amounts in its budget.
Significant projects in the tentative budget include improvements to West Fry Boulevard and Garden Avenue, construction of a new Emergency Medical Services Substation, airport improvements, a purchase of property from the Sierra Vista Unified School District for a future park and improvements at the Veterans Memorial Park Sports Complex.
The final budget book will be developed and made available online, at City Hall and at the library by early October. To hear a detailed breakdown of the budget, listen to the June 25 episode of the city’s podcast Let’s Talk Sierra Vista. It’s available on popular podcasting apps and on the city’s website at www.sierravistaaz.gov/city-departments/public-affairs/lets-talk/.
The City Council also held a public hearing to set the annual property tax levy, which is scheduled for a vote on Aug. 12. The proposed tax rate equals $0.1108 per $100 of assess valuation and the overall property tax revenue estimate at that rate is $377,145. This revenue is slightly higher than the previous year due to new construction.
Details on the council meeting items are available in the supporting documents for the Monday, July 26, City Council meeting. They can be accessed via the “City Council” folder on the City’s document server at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov/.
City Council meetings can be streamed live and past meetings can be viewed on YouTube. The meetings are also aired on Cox Channel 12. Learn more at www.sierravistaaz.gov/your-government/mayor-council/council-meetings/ or in the “Council HQ” page at engage.sierravistaaz.gov.