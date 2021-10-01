SIERRA VISTA — A discussion on whether a community-based economic development advisory group should be established has been a significant topic at the Sierra Vista City Council.
In recent months, council members discussed options at work session meetings to create an advisory group rather than labeling it as a committee. However, at the council’s recent agenda meeting, the council said it still has the final say as to what it would call the group.
City Manager Chuck Potucek introduced a proposal for establishing an advisory group called the Economic Opportunities Council at the council’s Sept. 21 agenda meeting . Economic Development Manager Tony Boone presented to the city council what the agenda would consist of, including a general outline of the group’s purpose.
“The real intent is we kind of sat back and looked at this, was for the group to come together and to pursue collectively the opportunities as they stand,” Boone said.
He said the commission would not identify bringing in a particular retail or business; rather, the commission could be broken up into two broad components. The first would focus on the economic impacts of a particular sector or multiple-day event, while the second would work with a bill or grant that enhances community infrastructure and partnerships to build a better environment.
During the presentation Boone showcased a list of different partners, from defense contractors and the hospitality sector to education and non-profit organizations, as examples of potential sectors in the community the panel would work with.
“This framework really counts on our community partners to come to the table to bring others ideas to bear,” Potucek said.
He said the commission's staff would write grants and proposals or be of professional assistance to various community groups. He also said he would be open to any changes if council members wanted to take a different direction with the commission.
Council member Gregory Johnson said he felt the Economic Opportunities Council lacks specificity and a mission statement. He explained he had originally provided the council with a proposal for an economic development commission, listing guidelines of what the commission’s responsibilities and duties would offer.
“I think we’re getting there, but I think we need a lot more discussion on how this is going to work,” he said.
Johnson said he originally proposed a five-member commission serving three-year terms appointed by the city council with subcommittees of experts identifying various sectors.
Mayor Rick Mueller said there should be a base group identifying key issues within a certain sector. Members would be appointed as part of a designated task force and would report to the city on progress or difficulties with issues.
The first year of establishing the committees would be critical in getting the right people on the board, he added.
There was also discussion based on who would be able to be appointed to serve on the committee based on if an appointee lived within or outside the city and whether they had their own business or worked in the city.
“The only difference between success and very successful is time and opportunity,” said council member William Benning. “If we don’t look at the people that are laying the bricks and the people that are sewing the clothes, per say, that we’re leaving out a big part of our population.”
Mueller said there needs to be structure and ability to identify key talent for committee sub-groups.
“I think we’re at the point where we need to rip out the old copy of Greg’s proposal and start working on specifics to get a proposal to establish,” he added.