SIERRA VISTA — By adopting the plan that projects the city’s growth over the next decade, the City Council’s next step is to increase development fees to help pay for the impact such expansion will bring to Sierra Vista.
Thursday afternoon, the City Council is expected to vote on the Infrastructure Improvements Plan (IIP) and the Land Use Assumptions (LUA) report completed for the city by Bethesda-based consultants TischlerBise.
The growth projected in the report will translate into higher development fees — city officials are proposing an increase of more than double — which will take effect in March 2021, city officials said.
Development fees, or impact fees, are a one-time tax imposed on all new residential and commercial construction by local governments. The fees help defray the cost of growth’s impact on services such as parks, roads, police and fire.
The TischlerBise report shows projected growth for both residential and commercial development, along with an increase in population, by 2029.
In order to serve that increase in residents — the report states that by 2029 there will be 2,076 more people in the city — more single family homes and apartment units will be built, to the tune of 1,010 more units by 2029.
But that also means a need for more services, such as additional fire stations, for example, or more parks or an expansion of other recreational facilities that would serve those new citizens/developments, said Sierra Vista Chief Financial Officer David Felix.
If the proposed fee schedule is approved by the City Council in December, the new fees will take effect on March 1, 2021. At that point, the builder of a single-family house for example, would pay $7,838 in development fees, compared to the current $3,227.
Development fees for a builder of an apartment building or complex are configured differently. According to the report, the builder would be charged per apartment or condo unit. Proposed development fees per apartment or condo unit would be $3,945, compared to the $1,894 paid now.
The development fee totals are made up of police, fire, parks and recreational and streets offsets, the second report shows.
New residential developments are taxed by the unit, based on the development type. New commercial developments meanwhile, are charged by the square foot, based on the development type, the report shows.
The development fee schedule is based on the IIP-LUA report that the city will adopt Thursday, Felix said.
While development fees will be steeper, Felix said the construction sales tax — the sales tax paid on building materials — will be lowered from 2.45 percent to 1.95 percent.
The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed development fees on Oct. 22. Council members will then vote on the new development fees and the new construction sales tax on Dec. 10. If everything goes as planned, the new fees will kick in on March 1, 2021.