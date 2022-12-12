SIERRA VISTA — For the Sierra Vista Historical Society, receiving a $100,000 donation was a heck of a way to close the books on 2022.
The donation — which SVHS board member Eric Messmer presented to Mayor Rick Mueller at city council’s final meeting of the year Dec. 8 — will go towards a slate of much-needed renovations for the 22-year-old Henry F. Hauser Museum.
Gifted by the historical society’s Arizona Community Foundation fund — a philanthropic organization established in 2012 to help local nonprofits support their communities — the funds are designed for the purpose of outfitting a new museum, one of the SVHS’s long-range goals.
The money will be utilized for purchasing new display cases, multimedia components, updated flooring and lighting, display fabrication along with other necessary renovations.
Though it doesn’t seem like a flashy way to throw around one hundred grand, what it will provide is of utmost importance for volunteers who help maintain the overall daily operations of the museum, especially for the long haul: The improvements will make the museum more accessible, educational and engaging to visitors who historical society members hope will leave with a lasting impression.
And spread the word that Sierra Vista’s Henry R. Hauser Museum is like no other in Arizona.
What’s also important about the chunk of money from the ACF is that the updated equipment is designed to be transferable if a new museum is built in Sierra Vista in the future.
“The Sierra Vista Historical Society has always been dedicated to helping support the museum,” SVHS President Marta Messmer, a second-generation Sierra Vista native with long-established roots steeped in Sierra Vista history. Her father spent decades working to preserve an area of the Fry Pioneer Cemetery where many of the family’s ancestors are buried. She became the chairperson of the Fry Pioneer Preservation Committee in 2019 and was appointed to fill the vacated city county seat left open by former Mayor pro Tem Rachel Gray, who resigned to run for mayor. Messner was one of 11 candidates who applied for the position.
“With this donation, the society reaffirms that commitment.”
The community’s historical tribute to the organizations and people who helped shape the Sierra Vista area, the Henry F. Hauser Museum was founded in 2000. It is named for Henry ‘Hank’ Hauser, former college football star, career soldier, city mayor, councilman and school board member.
It collects and preserves library and archival materials, photographs, memorabilia and artifacts of local history, business establishments, along with water and ranching. It also stores notable oral historical tapes and written documents of the area.
In other business:
• The council approved the transfer of General Fund revenues to support projects and reduce employee dependent health care premiums, while growing the city’s reserves by about $600,000. General Fund revenues will end up about $2.7 million over expenditures as the city works to close the books on the last fiscal year..
• Approved transferring $1 million to the Highway User Revenue Fund, $1 million to the Capital Improvements Fund and $58,152 to the Health and Accident Fund. HURF and CIF transfers will help fund potential fiscal year 2022/2023 projects, while the H&AF transfer will decrease employee dependent care premiums by 10% from January 2023 through December 2023. The remaining funds, about $600,000, will be used to grow the General Fund reserves.
• Approved an amendment to the Southeastern Arizona Communications Intergovernmental Agreement to change membership of SEACOM’s Operations Committee to allow but not require inclusion of small government subscribers that receive basic dispatch services at no cost.
• Tabled an amendment to the judicial services contract with Justice of the Peace Kenneth Curfman.
• Approved the appointment of Randy Wilcox and re-appointment of Daman Malone to the planning and zoning commission with terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024.
• Approved re-appointments of Joseph Hayes and Jessica Kunkel to the park and recreation commission with terms expiring Dec. 31, 2024.