$100K donation

Sierra Vista Historical Society board member Evan Messmer presents a ceremonial $100,000 check from the Arizona Community Foundation to Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller Dec. 8 during Mueller's final city council meeting.

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — For the Sierra Vista Historical Society, receiving a $100,000 donation was a heck of a way to close the books on 2022.

The donation — which SVHS board member Eric Messmer presented to Mayor Rick Mueller at city council’s final meeting of the year Dec. 8 — will go towards a slate of much-needed renovations for the 22-year-old Henry F. Hauser Museum.

