PHOENIX — State lawmakers took the first tentative steps to ensure that public schools don't have to shut down before the end of the academic year.

But it remains unclear whether there are the votes in the full legislature to make that happen.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?