PHOENIX — Arizona taxpayers are going to spend another $76 million to take down the shipping containers along the border that Gov. Doug Ducey used state dollars to put there in the first place.

Copies of new contracts show the Department of Administration has agreed to pay AshBritt Management & Logistics $57.2 million to tear down the containers in Cochise County and transport them to Tucson. That is on top of the $95 million allocated to the company to put them there in the first place.

