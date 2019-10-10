The Sierra Vista City Council met Thursday afternoon and approved the following items:
• Resolution for an application for a liquor license for The Hampton Inn, 4100 E. Snyder Blvd.
• Resolution for an application for a liquor license for the Beverage House, 999 E. Fry Blvd.
• Resolution for an application for a bingo license for the Village Association Sierra Vista Mobile Home Village, 733 S. Deer Creek Lane
• Resolution for development code amendments regarding dumping and disposal of rubbish, home-based businesses, and sign regulations; and declaring a 30-day public record
• Resolution for Holiday at Pueblo Del Sol, Phase 5, lots 1-59.