The Sierra Vista City Council approved the creation of a new, non-regulatory city commission focused on economic development at its regular meeting on Thursday.
The Economic Development Commission will work to maximize economic development opportunities through citizen engagement, partnerships and public input. It will also review and support efforts to achieve city economic development goals outlined in its current economic development framework and specific initiatives identified within the City Council’s Strategic Plan.
The City Council discussed the establishment of such a commission in a series of work sessions this year, following a proposal made by City Council member Gregory Johnson. The commission will operate within the guidelines of a non-regulatory department commission as identified by city policies and procedures adopted in June 2020. Economic Development Manager Tony Boone will serve as the city staff liaison to the commission.
To learn more about city commissions and how to apply to serve on one, go to www.sierravistaaz.gov/your-government/commissions-boards-committees/commissions or email the City Clerk’s Office at Jill.Adams@SierraVistaAZ.gov.
At the start of Thursday’s meeting, Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller presented the United Way of Sierra Vista and Cochise County a Mayor’s Award for the critical role United Way played in distributing Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding during the COVID-19 crisis. United Way personnel worked closely with city staff, local charities and persons in need, ensuring more than $75,000 in federal funds were spent as intended and were available promptly for persons in need during this critical time. The Mayor’s Award is the highest honor that can be given by the city to any local organization.
In other business:
- The City Council approved acceptance of a $150,000 grant from the Arizona State Parks Non-motorized Grant Program to construct a stabilized ADA loop trail at Garden Canyon Linear Park off St. Andrews Drive. It will also fund the construction of five small ramada pads, one large group ramada pad and a concrete pad for a future wildlife education area as part of ongoing planned improvements to the park. The city will contribute an in-kind match of $18,780.94.
- The City Council approved a Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan for Vista Transit in accordance with federal requirements.
- The City Council approved the appointment of Leslie Thomas and the re-appointments of Brad Snyder and Daniel Coxworth to the Planning and Zoning Commission.
- The City Council approved acceptance of public improvements of the Holiday at PDS, Phase 5A subdivision plat.
- The City Council approved the re-appointment of Debbie Perkinson to the Employee Benefit Trust.
Submitted by Adam Curtis, city of Sierra Vista public information officer