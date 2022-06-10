The Sierra Vista City Council approved at its regular meeting on Thursday an intergovernmental agreement between the city, Cochise College and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office to continue partnering on the operation of the Southeastern Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy.
Under the agreement, one SVPD officer may serve as a recruit training officer, while Cochise College agrees to reimburse the city for up to $11,800 in overtime for the officer while assigned to the academy. The college hosts the academy at its Douglas campus and SVPD allows the academy to use its defensive tactics room for training when needed.
Several council members voiced support for the academy based on its success in lowering the cost for local agencies to train recruits and because the recruits receive instruction from personnel working for local agencies. To date, 17 SVPD recruits have graduated from the academy, which began instruction in January 2019.
In other business:
The City Council approved an amendment to the contract of the city attorney’s annual base salary to correlate with the current market salary of the Cochise County Deputy Attorney.
The City Council approved an update to the City Council Practice and Procedure Guidelines. The primary change was the addition of a contract review during the annual litigation update.
Information from Thursday’s City Council meeting is available in the supporting documents. They can be accessed via the “City Council” folder on the city’s document server at docserve.sierravistaaz.gov/.