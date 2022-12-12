SIERRA VISTA — There wasn't a lot of pomp and circumstance for outgoing Mayor Rick Mueller at the last regular city council meeting on Dec. 8
But Mueller — the longest presiding mayor in Sierra Vista history, who guided the city for 12 years after serving on the city council for nearly two decades — was never one who needed a ticker-tape parade or a celebratory sendoff.
He knew how to get things down without a lot of fanfare.
His service to a city he loved and still considers the best community in the Grand Canyon State was indisputable, and his legacy of accomplishments for helping make Sierra Vista a better city will remain like a cornerstone for years to come.
Mueller may not have received a last ride in a gilded carriage down Fry Boulevard as a final sendoff, but he was nonetheless lauded and praised during the closing minutes of the final meeting he presided over.
While several council members thanked Mueller for his years of leadership and helping newly-elected council members to navigate their way through the channels of city government — as well as his ability for guiding them through disagreements — it was city councilwoman Carolyn Umphrey's tribute that put a cap on his tenure as mayor to the city he was seemingly entwined with since 2000.
"It's been an absolute honor to serve with you, and I will always be grateful for your leadership and your mentorship," she began. "You made yourself available to all of us, and I know I didn't reach out as I probably should have, but I'm much more of a watch-and-learn kind of person."
Umphrey said while she served the city in the beginning of her first council term, she began to appreciate Mueller's knowledge for the way he conducted council meetings and ran the city.
"The more I watched you, the more I realized the level of experience and history, and understanding our city is something that is irreplaceable," she said."It's no wonder you're the longest-running mayor and served as a council member for nine years and then as mayor for 12 more years."
She compared the cumulative amount of time Mueller put into while serving the city for almost 21 years to one of Hollywood's blockbuster movies starring Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman.
"This wouldn't be a farewell speech if I didn't somehow reference the classic Christmas movie, 'Die Hard,' " she added. "So I did the math, and your 21 years of service on this council broken down into minutes is 11,037,600 minutes. You divide that by one time, 130 minutes ... the amount of time it would take to watch 'Die Hard' ... is 38,610 times, which even for me is a lot of Bruce Willis."
Umphery stressed that Mueller made the job of mayor of running Sierra Vista appear almost seamless.
"You made one of the hardest jobs look easy, and it was mentioned several times during a reception, and that's the truth," she said. "So I'll just add this quote by former U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson when the burdens of the presidency seemed unusually heavy: 'I always remind myself it could be worse. It could be a mere good job.' "
With that, Umphrey saved the best for last, as she tipped her hat to Mueller.
"Thank you for serving our city and making the job easier for the rest of us," she added.
Earlier, Mueller was presented with a scrapbook recounting his many accomplishments during his three-term tenure as a gift from city staff.
“I can barely lift it, it’s so heavy,” he said. “This is a great city.”
It wasn't because he was the mayor that made Sierra Vista great, he added. Instead, he credited the city's residents, employees and management team for making the community as magnificent as it is.
Moments before the final council meeting of the year was adjourned and Mueller closed the books on his 12-year tenure as mayor, he acknowledged those who served under him as well as employees of the city.
"In my humble opinion, this is the greatest community in Arizona, if not the country," he said as he thanked everyone for "the opportunity and privilege to be able to lead the community."