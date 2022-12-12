spotlight 6 (copy)

Outgoing Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller, left, speaks with Dr. Atticus Register during an event in August. Mueller's last council meeting as mayor was Dec. 8.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW FILE

SIERRA VISTA — There wasn't a lot of pomp and circumstance for outgoing Mayor Rick Mueller at the last regular city council meeting on Dec. 8

But Mueller — the longest presiding mayor in Sierra Vista history, who guided the city for 12 years after serving on the city council for nearly two decades — was never one who needed a ticker-tape parade or a celebratory sendoff.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?