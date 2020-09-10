SIERRA VISTA — A report that projects growth in Sierra Vista’s population and development until 2029 was adopted by the City Council Thursday evening, which sets the stage for an increase in development fees later this year.
The report prepared by Bethesda-based TischlerBise shows projected growth for both residential and commercial development, along with an increase in population, by 2029.
In order to serve that increase in residents — the report states that by 2029 there will be 2,076 more people in the city — more single family homes and apartment units will be built, to the tune of 1,010 more units by 2029.
But that also means a need for more services, such as additional fire stations, for example, or more parks or an expansion of other recreational facilities that would serve those new citizens/developments, said Sierra Vista Chief Financial Officer David Felix.
Builders of new homes and commercial properties must help offset the cost of those additional services by paying the city a development or impact fee. Development or impact fees are a one-time tax imposed on all new residential and commercial construction by local governments. The fees help defray the cost of growth’s impact on services such as parks, roads, police and fire.
A second report prepared for the city by TischlerBise this past January and then updated in March, shows the development fees the city collects now and the proposed fees that would take effect March 1, 2021. The city will hold a public hearing on the proposed fees in October and then vote on them in December.
If the proposed fees are approved, the builder of a single-family house for example, would pay $5,373 in development fees, compared to the current $3,227. Development fees for a builder of an apartment building or complex are configured differently.
According to the report, the builder would be charged per apartment or condo unit. Proposed development fees per apartment or condo unit would be $2,854, compared to the $1,894 paid now.
The development fee totals are made up of police, fire, parks and recreational and streets offsets, the second report shows.
The development fees reported previously the Herald/Review were incorrect because the city had not updated its website, City Council work session link or regular meeting packets with the most recent information.