SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista City Council’s first in-person session since the COVID-19 pandemic hit was not marked by the items the panel voted on, but instead their closing comments as they reflected on the issues that are dominating the world’s attention.
From the death of George Floyd, to the non-stop protests across the country, as well as racism and police conduct, each council member issued heartfelt statements about the current state of affairs.
Three of the council members — Gwen Calhoun, Carolyn Umphrey and Kristine Wolfe — read from prepared statements.
The first comments came from Councilman Will Benning, who talked about social media and some of the hatred being spewed about the issues roiling the country. He implored people to stop attacking each other.
Wolfe, who earlier in the week had mentioned that she wanted to see an end to police chokeholds, knee holds and officers shooting at moving cars, criticized Arizona Governor Doug Ducey for not providing any “meaningful dialogue” about Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers almost two weeks ago.
“There is an absence of compassion and empathy in our country right now,” Wolfe said in her opening remarks.
Umphrey mentioned Floyd and Breonna Taylor, a young black woman fatally shot several times inside her own apartment by Louiseville, Kentucky police this past spring. Umphrey also talked about Sierra Vista Police and Police Chief Adam Thrasher and thanked him for publicly condemning the actions of the Minneapolis police.
Calhoun also mentioned Floyd and racism in general against people of color. Calhoun, the only member of the council who is black, also said people need to stop being afraid of “people who are different from us.”
Councilwoman Sarah Pacheco spoke about her participation in a peaceful protest that involved walking three miles to the Sierra Vista Police Department. She praised Sierra Vista officers for walking the route with demonstrators.
Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray also spoke about the protests that manifested across the city and lauded citizens for keeping the marches peaceful.
“Everything that happened is exactly what I expected out of our city and for that I’m very grateful,” Gray said.
Mueller had the last word and he thanked fellow council members for their “heartfelt concerns.”
“There is a lot to think about,” Mueller said. “I look forward to working with each other to make our community better.”