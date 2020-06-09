SIERRA VISTA — In the wake of protests across the country — both violent and peaceful — following the death of a Minneapolis man at the hands of law enforcement, a Sierra Vista councilwoman on Tuesday said she would like to see an end to police choke holds and officers shooting at moving vehicles in the city.
In response to Councilwoman Kristine Wolfe's comments regarding police choke holds and shooting at moving vehicles, Mayor Rick Mueller said the City Council would hold a work session with Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher so that those issues could be broached.
While Wolfe did not mention it, there have been multiple demonstrations across the world in cities of every size, including in Sierra Vista, following the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin pinned his knee to his neck until he lost consciousness and stopped breathing as three other cops stood by and allowed the action to occur. The officers have all since been fired and charged in Floyd's death, and their actions against Floyd have fueled a nationwide outcry for police reform.
Additionally, City Council members agreed at their work session to hold Thursday's council meeting in person and with the public invited, after another councilwoman said citizens have complained that they could not hear what was being said during virtual meetings and could not make comments.
Councilwoman Sarah Pacheco asked whether the meeting could be at City Hall, after she said some citizens had complained about difficulties with the remote meetings that have been held due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mueller said attendance at the meeting will be similar to going to a restaurant. Seats inside the council chambers will likely be marked in accordance with social distancing guidelines that stipulate people should be at least six feet apart when at a gathering.
City spokesman Adam Curtis said that if it becomes evident that social distancing inside the council chambers is no longer "feasible," then people will be asked to leave, or, they can stand in the hallway if they want to stay.
"Once we hit capacity, we hit capacity," Mueller said.
Face masks will not be required, Curtis said, but recommended. The Centers for Disease Control has stated that cloth face masks should be used when social distancing is not possible in a public place. The CDC has called face masks a "voluntary" health measure.
The City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m., Thursday, at City Hall on the second floor.