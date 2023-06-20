ducey

Former Gov. Doug Ducey with reporters in 2021.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Saying he wants to fight a "push toward socialism,'' Doug Ducey has signed on as the new chief executive of Citizens for Free Enterprise.

Look for it to continue to try to influence voters and elections across the nation, at least in an indirect way.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?