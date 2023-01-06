DOUGLAS — Thursday afternoon the Arizona Department of Water Resources gave people living in the Douglas basin the opportunity to ask questions about the establishment of the Active Management Area and the response was surprising to some of those present.

People have been asking ADWR questions about the AMA for longer than a year now,  hoping to get as much information on what this voter-approved measure entails. ADWR backed away from providing some answers as the agency waited for the November election results to be finalized.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?