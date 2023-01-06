DOUGLAS — Thursday afternoon the Arizona Department of Water Resources gave people living in the Douglas basin the opportunity to ask questions about the establishment of the Active Management Area and the response was surprising to some of those present.
People have been asking ADWR questions about the AMA for longer than a year now, hoping to get as much information on what this voter-approved measure entails. ADWR backed away from providing some answers as the agency waited for the November election results to be finalized.
The Douglas basin was declared a critical groundwater source and the State Land Department prohibited drilling new wells in the aquifer in the 1960s. In 1980, the state legislature established a large portion of the Douglas basin as an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area and limited agricultural pumping. Now, those INA water rights are moot and the new AMA regulations will take over.
What some found out Thursday is non–exempt well owners, those who pump more than 35 gallons per minute, will be charged initial fees ranging from $500 to $1,000 to apply for grandfathered water rights. The sums may be less based on the amount of staff time needed at the rate of $118 per hour to review documentation, explained Natalie Mast, ADWR AMA director. If there is an amount left over after the staff’s review, the money will be returned to the applicant. However, ADWR is legally able to bill people up to $10,000 for a review.
Mast told the group, “There is no flexibility on the fees. They are set in the Arizona Administrative Code.”
The news was a bit of a shocker for residents who were not aware of any charges if the AMA was approved. A few were upset at the potential cost and not being forewarned about the fees.
Others questioned why a portion of Bisbee, the historic district, was included in the boundaries of the Douglas basin. In the previous designation of the INA, the boundaries were set over a smaller area. Bisbee gets its water for consumers from the Naco basin farther to the west. Some were not happy with Bisbee voters having a say when they did not draw water from the Douglas basin.
ADWR enlarged the area to cover its full extent of the Douglas basin, though a part of the basin does lie beneath Agua Prieta, Sonora, as pointed out by Ryan Mitchell, ADWR chief hydrologist.
The new boundaries of the basin include as far west as the Old Bisbee community and the Dragoon Mountains, south to the U.S.-Mexico border, east to the San Bernardino Valley and north to Sunizona and Pearce. Rainwater runs to the center of the basin from the Mule and Dragoon mountains on the west and the Swisshelm and Pedregosa mountains on the east.
Mitchell provided facts on the basin’s geology and hydrology that prove the Douglas basin has declined. ADWR has a number of test wells in the basin that are monitored annually to give ADWR a base measurement in depth to water from various locations. People can ask for measurements of their water levels by volunteering their wells for data collection.
He went into detail how the pumping of underground water collapses the ground and rock above it, creating land subsidence and fissures.
“Once the groundwater is pumped out, the area of subsidence can never recover. The ground is compacted and cannot hold water. It’s a permanent loss,” said Mitchell.
Elfrida and the areas north have experienced the highest land subsidence in the basin, he said.
“Over the past 12 years, there has been a drop of 15.7 inches from land subsidence due to dewatering the aquifer,” he said. “Groundwater declines of over 200 feet have been observed since 1965.”
He estimated the basin as a whole could see inflows of 22,000 acre feet per year, with an outflow of 45,000 acre feet a year, making the basin currently unsustainable. An acre foot is the equivalent of the amount of water required to fill one acre of land one foot deep, about 325,851 gallons.
The decline in the water table is what led to the grassroots efforts to protect the remaining groundwater in the basin. A group of citizens formed Arizona Water Defenders and worked for a year on establishing an AMA in the Douglas basin, the first citizen initiated AMA in the state. Voters within the basin approved a ballot measure to create the Douglas AMA.
When the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved the 2022 election results, ADWR moved forward with the public meetings and setting goals for the basin, said Mast. The move also restricted any new irrigation plans.
She pointed out the AMA would not impact well owners as long as they pumped 35 gallons or less per minute and used less than 10 acre feet per year. These "exempt" wells, mostly owned by residential and backyard growers and used for non–irrigation purposes, are not generally required to report water use to ADWR.
Yet, there are still limitations on exempt wells as only one well can be used to serve the same user at the same location, Mast said. Withdrawals from an exempt well serving a non–irrigation use other than for domestic use and stock watering are limited to 10 acre feet of water per year.
“Any person irrigating two or more acres or who uses 10 or more acre feet a year for non–irrigation purposes must file an application for grandfathered rights or obtain a withdrawal authority,” said Mast. “People must apply for their grandfathered rights by March 1, 2024, or their rights will be relinquished."
Those with non–exempt wells will be required to install an ADWR approved meter and provide reports of water usage.
On a case-by-case basis, ADWR will work with well owners who have invested money to drill a new well prior to the freeze put in place on Aug. 30 when the signatures gathered on the petition were verified.
Mast noted there would be more public information meetings as the goals for an assured water supply program are set and the management plan is established.
Application forms and information about the AMA can be found on the ADWR website at https://new.azwater.gov/ama/douglas-ama.
Questions can be directed via email to earp@azwater.gov or by calling 602-771–8585. Applications can also be mailed to the ADWR at 1802 W. Jackson St. Box 79, Phoenix, AZ 85007.